Taiwan stocks, currency fall in line with Asian markets

TAIPEI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's stocks and currency fell on Friday tracking weaker regional markets, as heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co edged lower and a rise in U.S. bond yields lifted the dollar.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent, to 8,971.58 points, as of 0155 GMT, after closing at 8,995.26 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex slipped 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.8 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, fell 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.128 to T$31.996 per U.S. dollar, after hitting a low of T$32, its lowest since July, earlier in Friday's session.

The dollar vaulted to 13-1/2-year highs against a basket of major currencies as U.S. bond yields rose, leaving Asian stocks vulnerable to potential rotation out of emerging markets to the United States. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)