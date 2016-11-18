FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Taiwan stocks, currency fall in line with Asian markets
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
China aims to slash northern air pollution
Reuters Focus
China aims to slash northern air pollution
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks, currency fall in line with Asian markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's stocks and currency fell on Friday tracking weaker regional markets, as heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co edged lower and a rise in U.S. bond yields lifted the dollar.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent, to 8,971.58 points, as of 0155 GMT, after closing at 8,995.26 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex slipped 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.8 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, fell 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.128 to T$31.996 per U.S. dollar, after hitting a low of T$32, its lowest since July, earlier in Friday's session.

The dollar vaulted to 13-1/2-year highs against a basket of major currencies as U.S. bond yields rose, leaving Asian stocks vulnerable to potential rotation out of emerging markets to the United States. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.