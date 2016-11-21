FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks higher in mild rebound ahead of export orders data
November 21, 2016 / 2:41 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks higher in mild rebound ahead of export orders data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday
following some turnaround in some regional bourses off early
losses and ahead of data due after the market closes, which is
expected to show milder, but continued growth in October export
orders.
    Taiwan's export orders, a leading indicator for exports 2-3
months out, likely grew for the third straight month in October,
bolstered by seasonal demand for the island's technology
gadgets. The data will be issued around 0800 GMT. 
    As of 0221 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3
percent, to 9,035.26, after closing up 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
    The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 1.1 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.088 to T$31.922 per
U.S. dollar. It settled at T$32.01 on Friday, its weakest close
in more than three months against the U.S. currency.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

