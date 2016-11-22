FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Taiwan stocks up with overseas markets, airlines shrug off TransAsia uncertainties
November 22, 2016 / 2:41 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks up with overseas markets, airlines shrug off TransAsia uncertainties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday
tracking gains in overseas markets with airline stocks largely
shrugging off the unexpected suspension of services by Taiwanese
airline TransAsia Airways Corp. 
    As of 0210 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.1
percent at 9,137.26, after closing up 0.4 percent in the
previous session. 
    The electronics subindex rose 1.3 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.3 percent. 
    The transportation index was mostly flat as shares
in Taiwan's two largest airlines were higher in early trade
after TransAsia Airways unexpectedly said on Monday that it
could be suspending services on Tuesday without citing a reason.
 
    Shares in China Airlines climbed as much as 2.4
percent, while EVA Airways rose as much as 3.9
percent.
    TransAsia was suspended from trading on Tuesday while the
company board meeting is still underway, and it plans to hold a
news briefing later in the day. The company's shares ended down
over 7 percent in the previous session. 
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.153 to T$31.847 per
U.S. dollar.    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

