Taiwan stocks up with overseas markets, airlines shrug off TransAsia uncertainties

TAIPEI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday tracking gains in overseas markets with airline stocks largely shrugging off the unexpected suspension of services by Taiwanese airline TransAsia Airways Corp. As of 0210 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.1 percent at 9,137.26, after closing up 0.4 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent. The transportation index was mostly flat as shares in Taiwan's two largest airlines were higher in early trade after TransAsia Airways unexpectedly said on Monday that it could be suspending services on Tuesday without citing a reason. Shares in China Airlines climbed as much as 2.4 percent, while EVA Airways rose as much as 3.9 percent. TransAsia was suspended from trading on Tuesday while the company board meeting is still underway, and it plans to hold a news briefing later in the day. The company's shares ended down over 7 percent in the previous session. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.153 to T$31.847 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)