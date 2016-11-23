Taiwan stocks hit two-week high; TranAsia limit down

TAIPEI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks hit a two-week high on Wednesday, tracking overseas markets, while shares in troubled TransAsia Airways Corp fell limit down after the carrier said it was shutting operations. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,171.14. The index closed up just over 1 percent in the previous session. Trading for TransAsia was suspended on Tuesday as the company's board decided on "winding down" operations and suspending all flights, after failing to recover from two plane crashes in almost three years. No buyers were seen in the first five minutes of trade, before the first trade took place at T$4.68 ($0.1468), limit down 10 percent from its Monday close of T$5.20. However, the broader market shrugged off investor concerns over TransAsia Airways. The transportation subindex climbed 0.2 percent. The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.065 to T$31.880 per U.S. dollar. ($1 = 31.8700 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)