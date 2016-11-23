FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Taiwan stocks hit two-week high; TranAsia limit down
November 23, 2016 / 2:25 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks hit two-week high; TranAsia limit down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks hit a two-week high
on Wednesday, tracking overseas markets, while shares in
troubled TransAsia Airways Corp fell limit down after
the carrier said it was shutting operations.
    As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4
percent at 9,171.14. The index closed up just over 1 percent in
the previous session.
    Trading for TransAsia was suspended on Tuesday as the
company's board decided on "winding down" operations and
suspending all flights, after failing to recover from two plane
crashes in almost three years. 
    No buyers were seen in the first five minutes of trade,
before the first trade took place at T$4.68 ($0.1468), limit
down 10 percent from its Monday close of T$5.20. 
    However, the broader market shrugged off investor concerns
over TransAsia Airways.
    The transportation subindex climbed 0.2 percent. 
    The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.1 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.065 to T$31.880 per
U.S. dollar.  
    
   ($1 = 31.8700 Taiwan dollars)

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

