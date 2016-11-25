Taiwan stocks rise slightly tracking steady regional markets

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, tracking Asian stocks that were steady as the Thanksgiving break in the United States pegged the dollar's relentless surge that had sucked capital out of most emerging markets. As of 0152 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent, to 9,178.73, after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.3 percent. Display maker Hannstar was up 1.7 percent, while Cathay Financial advanced 4 percent. The transportation subindex however was off 0.6 percent on profit-taking after it gained 1.3 percent in the previous session. Among actively traded shares, China Airlines was down 3.2 percent, while EVA Airways was off 1.3 percent. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.028 to T$31.955 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)