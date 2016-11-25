FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise slightly tracking steady regional markets
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 2:05 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise slightly tracking steady regional markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday,
tracking Asian stocks that were steady as the Thanksgiving break
in the United States pegged the dollar's relentless surge that
had sucked capital out of most emerging markets. 
    As of 0152 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3
percent, to 9,178.73, after closing 0.3 percent lower in
the previous session.
    The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 1.3 percent. 
    Display maker Hannstar was up 1.7 percent, while
Cathay Financial advanced 4 percent. 
    The transportation subindex however was off 0.6
percent on profit-taking after it gained 1.3 percent in the
previous session. 
    Among actively traded shares, China Airlines was
down 3.2 percent, while EVA Airways was off 1.3
percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.028 to T$31.955 per
U.S. dollar.  
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.