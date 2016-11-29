Taiwan stocks rise to near 3-week high; techs up

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose for a third straight session on Tuesday and hit an almost three-week high, helped by technology heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Hon Hai Precision Industry .

As of 0410 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 9,243.12 after closing 0.7 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex dropped 0.3 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, was up 0.3 percent. Hon Hai, a major Apple Inc supplier, jumped 1.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.011 to T$31.791 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)