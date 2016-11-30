FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 30, 2016 / 3:41 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise in cautious trade; techs gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose slightly in cautious trading on Wednesday, paced by modest gains in tech heavyweights including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,218.24 points, hovering near a three-week high, hit in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained up to 0.1 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, inched up 0.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.06 to T$31.878 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

