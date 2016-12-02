FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Taiwan stocks hit one-week low with overseas markets; techs drag
December 2, 2016 / 2:15 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks hit one-week low with overseas markets; techs drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell to a one-week low on Friday, tracking overnight declines on the Wall Street and other regional bourses, pulled down by tech heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0154 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 1.05 percent at 9,165.90 points, its lowest since Nov. 25. In the previous session, the index closed higher at 9,263.53.

The electronics subindex dropped as much as 1.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost up to 0.6 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, lost as much as 2.7 percent. Hon Hai Precision Industry, a key supplier to Apple Inc, slid as much as 1.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.077 to T$31.969 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

