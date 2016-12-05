FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Taiwan stocks fall on Europe uncertainties
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2016 / 4:20 AM / in 9 months

Taiwan stocks fall on Europe uncertainties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday in
line with regional bourses on risk aversion from emerging
markets after the Italian government suffered a crushing defeat
on Sunday in a referendum on constitutional reform, tipping the
euro zone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.
 
    The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 9,183.77 as
of 0401 GMT, after closing down 0.8 percent in the previous
session.
    The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex was unchanged.
    The electronics sector was getting its boost from the 0.7
percent gain in contract chipmaker TSMC, a big-capped
share, on some bargain hunting after it slid 2.7 percent in the
previous session. 
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.051 to T$31.974 per
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.