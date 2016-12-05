Taiwan stocks fall on Europe uncertainties

TAIPEI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday in line with regional bourses on risk aversion from emerging markets after the Italian government suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in a referendum on constitutional reform, tipping the euro zone's third-largest economy into political turmoil. The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 9,183.77 as of 0401 GMT, after closing down 0.8 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged. The electronics sector was getting its boost from the 0.7 percent gain in contract chipmaker TSMC, a big-capped share, on some bargain hunting after it slid 2.7 percent in the previous session. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.051 to T$31.974 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)