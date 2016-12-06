Taiwan stocks gain tracking overseas markets

TAIPEI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday taking its cues from gains in Asian stocks and led by technology heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC). The main TAIEX index rose 1.3 percent to 9,277.32 points as of 0139 GMT, hovering around one-month highs it hit last week. The index closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 1.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.8 percent. Among big-cap actively traded tech shares, contract chipmaker TSMC was up nearly 2 percent, while the world's largest electronics maker and a major Apple supplier, Hon Hai Precision, gained 1.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.071 to T$31.924 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)