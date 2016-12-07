FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks edge up, tracking overseas markets
December 7, 2016 / 3:27 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge up, tracking overseas markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged higher on
Wednesday, mainly tracking overseas markets although trading was
cautious ahead of the release of the island nation's exports
data due after market hours.
    Exports likely rose for a second month in a row in November
from a year ago, after growing at the fastest pace in more than
two years in October, a Reuters poll showed.
 
    The latest figures are coming after Taiwan raised for the
second time its economic growth forecast for 2016 late last
month on improved seasonal demand for the export-oriented
economy. 
    The main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 9,257.92
as of 0228 GMT after closing 1 percent higher in the previous
session.
    The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.1 percent. 
    Among actively traded shares, display makers were trading
higher. Innolux Corp rose 1.8 percent while AU
Optronics gained 1.7 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.022 to T$31.930 per 
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

