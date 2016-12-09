FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks edge up amid profit-booking
December 9, 2016 / 4:10 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge up amid profit-booking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were slightly higher
on Friday amid profit-booking after the index rose for three
straight sessions to close at its highest level in nearly seven
weeks.
    The main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 9,380.79 
as of 0349 GMT, after rising 1.2 percent on Thursday to post its
highest close since Oct. 25.
    The electronics subindex sank 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.1 percent. 
    Among actively traded shares, Taiwan Semiconductor 
Manufacturing Co was down 0.3 percent ahead of its 
November sales data due after market hours. The world's largest
contract chipmaker has posted consecutive months of
double-digit, year-on-year growth since August. 
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.086 to T$31.838 per 
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

