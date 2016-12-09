Taiwan stocks edge up amid profit-booking

TAIPEI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were slightly higher on Friday amid profit-booking after the index rose for three straight sessions to close at its highest level in nearly seven weeks. The main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 9,380.79 as of 0349 GMT, after rising 1.2 percent on Thursday to post its highest close since Oct. 25. The electronics subindex sank 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent. Among actively traded shares, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co was down 0.3 percent ahead of its November sales data due after market hours. The world's largest contract chipmaker has posted consecutive months of double-digit, year-on-year growth since August. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.086 to T$31.838 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)