FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking; tech heavyweights down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2016 / 3:10 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking; tech heavyweights down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, pulled down by technology heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Hon Hai Precision Industry, while investors locked in profits from recent gains.

As of 0250 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 9,365.09 points.

Last week the main index ended up about 2 percent bolstered by foreign buying.

The electronics subindex slipped as much 0.2 percent while the financials subindex gained up to 0.1 percent.

TSMC, the world's leading contract chipmaker, dipped as much as 0.3 percent. The company reported November sales on Friday.

Hon Hai, a major Apple Inc supplier, dropped as much as 1.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.019 to T$31.879 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.