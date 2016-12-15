UPDATE 2-Australia's Crown Resorts, derailed by China crackdown, quits global demerger
* Warns VIP turnover in Australia down 45 pct in first half (Recasts throughout, adds investor comment)
TAIPEI Dec 15 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates for the first time in a year and signalled a faster pace of increases in 2017.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,333.20 points as of 0125 GMT after closing at 9,368.52 points in the previous session.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) led technology heavyweights lower and dragged down the electronics subindex by 0.5 percent. TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, shed 1.3 percent.
The financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.095 to T$31.898 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Dec 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 Uber Technologies Inc rolled out its self-driving car fleet in its hometown of San Francisco on Wednesday, but faced a backlash from state regulators who say the company needs a permit to keep the vehicles on the road.