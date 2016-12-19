FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks weaker ahead of orders data, cenbank rate meet
December 19, 2016 / 2:29 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan stocks weaker ahead of orders data, cenbank rate meet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday with
market participants staying cautious ahead of export orders data
due Tuesday and the quarterly rate-setting meeting by the
island's central bank later this week. 
    As of 0215 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.6
percent at 9,270.48, after settling 0.4 percent lower on
Friday. The index is likely to trade between 9,200 and 9,450 in
the near term, traders said.
    The electronics subindex dropped 0.7 percent, while
the financials subindex lost 0.7 percent. 
    Taiwan is due to issue its November export orders on
Tuesday, an indicator of actual exports 2-3 months ahead. 
    A Reuters poll forecast orders last month to have grown for
the fourth month in a row, data that should bolster expectations
for the central bank to stand pat on domestic benchmark rates
when it meets for its final quarterly meeting of 2016 on
Thursday.  
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.024 to T$31.943 per
U.S. dollar.
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

