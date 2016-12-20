Taiwan stocks weaker on global uncertainties, ahead of orders data

TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday after deadly incidents in Germany and Turkey tempered buying, although Wall Street ended higher. As of 0128 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent, to 9,224.56 points, after briefly swinging 0.2 percent higher in early trade. The index closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent. Among actively traded shares, chip designer MediaTek was off 3.6 percent, while TSMC was down 0.6 percent. Selling - with the index ending down for four sessions in a row - could turn to bargain hunting if data due after market close points to near-term upbeat demand. Taiwan's export orders are expected to have risen for a fourth month in November from a year ago, a Reuters poll forecast. The economics ministry is due to issue the data, seen as a leading indicator for actual exports, later on Tuesday. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.008 to T$31.978 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Eric Meijer)