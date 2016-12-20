FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Taiwan stocks weaker on global uncertainties, ahead of orders data
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 20, 2016 / 1:46 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan stocks weaker on global uncertainties, ahead of orders data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday
after deadly incidents in Germany and Turkey tempered buying,
although Wall Street ended higher.  
    As of 0128 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2
percent, to 9,224.56 points, after briefly swinging 0.2 percent
higher in early trade. 
    The index closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session.
    The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.1 percent. 
    Among actively traded shares, chip designer MediaTek
 was off 3.6 percent, while TSMC was down 0.6
percent. 
    Selling - with the index ending down for four sessions in
a row - could turn to bargain hunting if data due after 
market close points to near-term upbeat demand.  
    Taiwan's export orders are expected to have risen for a
fourth month in November from a year ago, a Reuters poll
forecast. The economics ministry is due to issue the data, seen
as a leading indicator for actual exports, later on Tuesday.
 
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.008 to T$31.978 per
U.S. dollar.
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.