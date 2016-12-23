FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Taiwan stocks down in line with overseas markets
December 23, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan stocks down in line with overseas markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, in
line with overseas markets, after the island's central bank
warned of growing trade risks.
    Asian stocks stepped back in subdued trade ahead of the
Christmas weekend and Japan markets were shut. 
    Taiwan's central bank left key rates unchanged on Thursday
at its final policy meeting of the year, but warned a rise in
trade protectionism could hobble the export-reliant economy.
 
    The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,083.48
points as of 0444 GMT, after closing down 0.9 percent in the
previous session.
    The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.1 percent. 
    Bellwether stocks declined. Contract chipmaker TSMC
 lost 0.3 percent, while electronics maker Hon Hai
Precision Industry was off 0.1 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.106 to T$32.136 per
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

