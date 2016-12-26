FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise slightly on bargain hunting
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
December 26, 2016 / 4:03 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise slightly on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose slightly on
Monday in light bargain-hunting.
    As of 0349 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2
percent to 9,097.30 points, after closing down 0.4 percent in
the previous session, settling lower for seven out of the last
eight trading sessions.
    The index was on track to end 2016 around 9 percent higher
at current levels. It closed 2015 around the 8,338 level. 
    The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.4 percent. 
    Among actively traded shares, bellwether contract chipmaker
TSMC was up 0.3 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.025 to T$32.145 per
U.S. dollar.  
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Eric Meijer)

