8 months ago
Taiwan stocks mostly flat in thin trade
#Financials
December 27, 2016 / 3:38 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan stocks mostly flat in thin trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were largely flat
on Tuesday in light trading ahead of the year-end, amid a lack
of cues to provide direction as some major overseas markets were
shut for holiday.  
    As of 0318 GMT, the main TAIEX index was mostly
unchanged at 9,114.04 points, after closing 0.4 percent higher
in the previous session.
    The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.4 percent. 
    Among actively traded shares, display maker Hannstar Display
Corp was off 2.3 percent, while contract chipmaker
TSMC rose slightly.
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.019 to T$32.269 per
U.S. dollar. The local dollar is trading at lows not seen since
early July against the U.S. dollar. 

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

