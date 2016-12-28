FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Taiwan stocks higher tracking overseas markets
#Financials
December 28, 2016 / 4:12 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan stocks higher tracking overseas markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks gained on
Wednesday, tracking overseas markets and led by electronics and
financials stocks.
    As of 0355 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.9
percent to 9,191.91 points after closing mostly flat in the
previous session at 9,109.27. The index had posted more losing
sessions than winning sessions in the past two weeks.
    Traders said the index could slide back to 8,900 if it
couldn't stay above 9,130, a key level, by the end of the week. 
    The electronics subindex rose 0.9 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.8 percent. 
    Among actively traded shares, display makers Innolux
 and Hannstar Display rose 1.3 percent and
nearly 9 percent, respectively. 
    Financial giant CTBC Financial Holding was up 0.6
percent, while Shin Kong Financial Holding was 0.9
percent higher. 
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.007 to T$32.288 per
U.S. dollar.  

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

