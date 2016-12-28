Taiwan stocks higher tracking overseas markets

TAIPEI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks gained on Wednesday, tracking overseas markets and led by electronics and financials stocks. As of 0355 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.9 percent to 9,191.91 points after closing mostly flat in the previous session at 9,109.27. The index had posted more losing sessions than winning sessions in the past two weeks. Traders said the index could slide back to 8,900 if it couldn't stay above 9,130, a key level, by the end of the week. The electronics subindex rose 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.8 percent. Among actively traded shares, display makers Innolux and Hannstar Display rose 1.3 percent and nearly 9 percent, respectively. Financial giant CTBC Financial Holding was up 0.6 percent, while Shin Kong Financial Holding was 0.9 percent higher. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.007 to T$32.288 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)