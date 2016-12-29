FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking, tracking regional markets
December 29, 2016 / 4:42 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking, tracking regional markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday,
tracking regional markets, as investors booked profits after the
main index rallied to a one-week high in the previous session as
trading winds down for the year. 
    Friday will be this year's last trading session and Taiwan's
financial markets will be shut for a three-day holiday weekend,
resuming trade on Tuesday. 
    The main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent to 9,186.47
points as of 0426 GMT, after closing up 1 percent at a one-week
high the previous day and marking its best single-session
percentage gain in three weeks.  
    The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.2 percent. 
    Among big-cap bellwether stocks, contract chipmaker Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) was down 0.8
percent and Hon Hai Precision Industry was up 0.2
percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.02 to T$32.289 per
U.S. dollar.  

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

