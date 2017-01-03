FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2017 / 2:59 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge up; TSMC, Innolux, AU Optronics rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks began 2017 with a small gain on Tuesday, extending momentum from the previous session, with tech companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) leading the way.

The main TAIEX index was 0.2 percent higher at 9,268.46 as of 0225 GMT, with the electronics subindex up 0.2 percent while the financials subindex fell 0.4 percent.

On Friday, the index rose about 1 percent, closing 2016 with an 11 percent jump.

Among the most actively traded stocks, TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, was up 0.8 percent.

Innolux Corp and AU Optronics Corp, Taiwan's biggest flat panel makers, advanced more than 2 percent each.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.027 to T$32.306 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

