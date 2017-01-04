FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks hit two-week high; HTC jumps
January 4, 2017 / 3:16 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan stocks hit two-week high; HTC jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks on Wednesday hit their highest in more than two weeks, tracking regional bourses, with smartphone manufacturer HTC Corp leading the gains in technology shares.

As of 0254 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 9,287.38. Earlier in the session, it hit a high of 9,296 points, its strongest since Dec. 19.

The broader market closed at 9,272.88 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex gained as much as 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

Among the most actively traded, HTC jumped as much as 4.4 percent, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's top contract chip maker, climbed up to 0.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.04 to T$32.285 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

