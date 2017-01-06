FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks, currency hit 3-week highs
#Financials
January 6, 2017 / 3:10 AM / 7 months ago

Taiwan stocks, currency hit 3-week highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were flat on Friday as investors took a pause following a rally to a three-week high in early trade, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) led tech shares higher.

The Taiwan dollar rose to as high as T$31.856 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since mid-December.

The U.S. dollar wobbled near three-week lows and U.S. bonds were bought back with the 10-year yield at one-month lows, as investors wound back 'Trump trade'.

As of 0240 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged at 9,357.73, after hitting its highest level in three weeks earlier in the day.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker and Taiwan's most heavily weighted share, jumped 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Loh Liang-sa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

