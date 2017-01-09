FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Taiwan stocks down on profit-taking; ahead of data, earnings
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
January 9, 2017 / 3:46 AM / 7 months ago

Taiwan stocks down on profit-taking; ahead of data, earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday as
investors booked profits after the index rallied in the previous
session, and ahead of key trade data and earnings this week. 
    After the market closes, Taiwan will provide its December
exports figures, which are expected to show solid year-on-year
growth, but likely contract for all of 2016. 
    As of 0321 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.3
percent at 9,341.78, after closing up 0.2 percent on Friday. In
the previous session, the index finished up for a fifth straight
session, at its highest closing since mid-December. 
    The electronics subindex sank as much as 0.3
percent, while the financials subindex lost up to 0.2
percent. 
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's
largest contract chipmaker and big-capped share, remained
unchanged. It is due to issue its December sales on Tuesday and
its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. 
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.089 to T$32.082 per
U.S. dollar.      

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

