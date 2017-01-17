FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC, HTC rebound
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
January 17, 2017 / 2:07 AM / 7 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday as investors snapped up recently beaten-down technology stocks such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and HTC.

The main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,330.29 as of 0138 GMT, outperforming some regional bourses.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, was 0.3 percent higher, after two sessions of falls on forecast first-quarter revenue would be lower than the previous three months.

Smartphone maker HTC jumped nearly 1 percent, heading for its first gain in three sessions.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.038 to T$31.740 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

