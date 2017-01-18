Taiwan stocks track Wall Street lower; financials weigh

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street and pressured by financials such as Cathay Financial Holding.

As of 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 9,338.14 points.

The electronics subindex fell 0.1 percent while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.

Cathay, parent of Taiwan’s biggest life insurer, and rival Fubon Financial Holding were down 1.2 percent each.

The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.076 to T$31.527 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung)