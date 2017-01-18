FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks track Wall Street lower; financials weigh
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2017 / 2:46 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks track Wall Street lower; financials weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street and pressured by financials such as Cathay Financial Holding.

As of 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 9,338.14 points.

The electronics subindex fell 0.1 percent while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.

Cathay, parent of Taiwan’s biggest life insurer, and rival Fubon Financial Holding were down 1.2 percent each.

The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.076 to T$31.527 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.