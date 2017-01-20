Taiwan stocks rebound; techs up

TAIPEI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rebounded on Friday, though market sentiment remained cautious ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, paced by gains in technology shares.

As of 0251 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent to 9,336.71 points, after closing lower in the previous two sessions.

The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

Among the most actively traded, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's top contract chip maker, jumped 0.3 percent. Flat-panel maker AU Optronics added 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.117 to T$31.506 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)