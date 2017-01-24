FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 3:53 AM / 7 months ago

Taiwan stocks up; trade cautious in last session before holiday break

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday in
cautious trade in the last session before a long holiday break
and as the local dollar strengthened to levels not seen in over
three months.
    As of 0323 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3
percent at 9,449.85 points, after closing up 1 percent at a
fresh year-and-a-half high in the previous session.
    The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex was unchanged. 
    The gains came as the Taiwan dollar strengthened against the
U.S. dollar to levels not seen since early October. Near midday
trade, the Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.095 to T$31.336 per
U.S. dollar. 
    Taiwan observes a public holiday from Jan. 27 through Feb. 1
for the Lunar New Year.
    The island's stock market will be closed from Jan. 25 while
the foreign exchange and money markets will trade until the end
of Thursday. 
    All financial markets resume trade Feb. 2. 
    
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

