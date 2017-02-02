FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise; local dollar at 18-month high
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 2, 2017 / 3:50 AM / 7 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise; local dollar at 18-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday
after the Lunar New Year holiday, catching up with gains in
global markets, but caution prevailed with the Taiwan dollar
strengthening to levels not seen in a year and a half. 
    By 0331 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1
percent, to 9,460.11 points, after climbing as much as 0.8
percent to a session high of 9,521.34, an intra-day
high not seen since early June 2015. 
    The index closed up 0.3 percent on Jan. 24, its last day
of trade before the week-long Lunar New Year break.  
    The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.4 percent. 
    Hon Hai Precision was up 0.6 percent, after
rallying as much as 2.4 percent at the open on optimism after
its major client Apple Inc reported
better-than-expected sales of its flagship smartphone iPhones.
 
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.24 to T$31.120 per
U.S. dollar, strengthening to levels not seen in 18 months.
    Traders said local currency gains were coming on technical
trading with little appetite for U.S. dollars and amid thin
volume. 

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.