BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
TAIPEI Feb 8 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, as heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) followed regional markets lower.
As of 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent to 9,524.36 points, after closing at 9,554.56 points in the previous session.
The electronics subindex eased 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.
TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, was off nearly 1 percent. Cathay Financial Holding, parent company of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, slipped 0.5 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.043 to T$31.091 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan