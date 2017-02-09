TAIPEI Feb 9 Taiwan stocks rallied to a more than 20-month high on Thursday, tracking regional markets, led by gains in technology exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0212 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.49 percent to 9,589.88, its highest intraday level since early June 2015.

The broader index has gained about 4 percent year to date as investor sentiment was bolstered after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached the 20,000 level several times this year.

The electronics subindex rose 0.77 percent, while the financials subindex was up 0.26 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, climbed nearly 1 percent. Hon Hai Precision Industry, a major assembler of Apple Inc's iPhone, rose 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.032 to T$31.096 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)