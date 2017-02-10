FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rally, hit over 20-month high on foreign buying
#Financials
February 10, 2017 / 2:44 AM / 6 months ago

Taiwan stocks rally, hit over 20-month high on foreign buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday
boosted by optimism over recent foreign investors' buying and in
line with overseas markets, to their highest in more than 20
months. 
    As of 0154 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was up 0.7
percent at 9,660.18, its highest since June 1, 2015. In the
previous session, the index ended 0.5 percent higher, to its
strongest closing since early June 2015. 
    Foreign investors were net buyers in Taiwan stocks on
Thursday. They account for about a third of all stock trading. 
             
    The electronics subindex         climbed as much as 0.5
percent, while the financials subindex         gained up to 1.4
percent. 
    Among actively traded financials, Shin Kong Financial
Holding Co Ltd           rose as much as 9.7 percent, while
Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd           advanced up to 3.6
percent on bargain hunting after recent losses. 
    The Taiwan dollar          softened T$0.066 to T$31.112 per
U.S. dollar.     

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

