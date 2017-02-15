FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 1:48 AM / 6 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise, tracking gains in overseas markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday,
buoyed by strength in overseas  markets and on foreign investor
buying.
    Asian stocks were up after Wall Street set record highs
overnight on increased expectations for an interest rate hike
next month.             
    The main TAIEX index         was up 0.3 percent at 9,742.68
as of 0121 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session
to its highest close since mid-May 2015 on the back of foreign
investor buying.              
    The electronics subindex         rose 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex         gained 0.1 percent. 
    Among actively traded stocks, panel makers AU Optronics Corp
          was up 3.4 percent and Innolux Corp           was 2.4
percent higher. 
    The government is set to offer its latest outlook for the
domestic economy after market hours when it issues revised
figures for gross domestic product for the fourth quarter of
last year.
    Preliminary data released in late January showed
October-December GDP grew at its fastest pace in nearly two
years, but the momentum was slowing.
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.008 to T$30.860 per
U.S. dollar. The local dollar hit its strongest level in around
a year and a half in the previous session.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

