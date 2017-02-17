Taiwan stocks down on profit-taking, tracking regional markets

TAIPEI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Friday tracking declines in regional markets and as investors continued to lock in profits on recent rallies. As of 0425 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent, at 9,763.93. In the previous session, it closed down 0.3 percent, and snapped a five-session winning streak that had sent the index to its highest since May 2015. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.4 percent, but the financials subindex slipped up to 0.5 percent. Taiwan's financial markets will be open on Saturday for a special trading session related to the government's holiday schedule for February. Among actively traded shares, electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd fell as much as 0.9 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.015 to T$30.777 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)