6 months ago
Taiwan stocks down on profit-taking, tracking regional markets
February 17, 2017 / 4:40 AM / 6 months ago

Taiwan stocks down on profit-taking, tracking regional markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell slightly on
Friday tracking declines in regional markets and as investors
continued to lock in profits on recent rallies.
    As of 0425 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was down 0.1
percent, at 9,763.93. In the previous session, it closed down
0.3 percent, and snapped a five-session winning streak that had
sent the index to its highest since May 2015. 
    The electronics subindex         climbed as much as 0.4
percent, but the financials subindex         slipped up to 0.5
percent. 
    Taiwan's financial markets will be open on Saturday for a
special trading session related to the government's holiday
schedule for February.
    Among actively traded shares, electronics manufacturer Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd           fell as much as 0.9
percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.015 to T$30.777 per
U.S. dollar.  
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

