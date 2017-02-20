FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks steady on caution ahead of trade data
February 20, 2017 / 2:59 AM / 6 months ago

Taiwan stocks steady on caution ahead of trade data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were largely
unchanged in cautious trade on Monday ahead of exports-related
data even as the index continued to test the key 9,800 level.
    As of 0255 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was flat at
9,779.70 points, after briefly hitting a high of 9,817.14.
    It closed up 0.2 percent on Saturday in a special trading
session. 
    The electronics subindex         rose 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex         lost 0.2 percent. 
    Among big-cap shares, the world's largest contract chipmaker
TSMC           rose 0.26 percent, while electronics maker Hon
Hai Precision           was up 0.22 percent. 
    Taiwan is due to issue export orders data for January after
market close on Monday. Export orders, a leading indicator of
actual exports 2-3 months ahead, are expected to rise for the
sixth straight month in January, based on a Reuters poll.
            
    January data for industrial output and unemployment is due
later this week.
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.001 to T$30.795 per
U.S. dollar.  
 

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

