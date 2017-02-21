FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Taiwan stocks give up early gains on profit-taking
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 3:41 AM / 6 months ago

Taiwan stocks give up early gains on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday,
reversing early gains on profit-taking although losses were
checked by data showing export orders in January grew for a
sixth consecutive month.
    Overall trading was muted with lack of cues from U.S.
markets, which were shut on Monday for the Presidents Day.
            
    As of 0312 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was down 0.2
percent at 9,734.54 after closing 0.3 percent lower in the
previous session.
    The electronics subindex         fell 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex         declined 0.1 percent. 
    Electronics assembler Pegatron Corp           was a bit
higher, while rival Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd          
and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd           slipped.
    Orders for Taiwan's exports rose for a sixth straight month
in January on strong global demand for hi-tech gadgets such as
Apple Inc's          iPhones and Chinese smartphones, exports
order data released on Monday showed, bolstering the
government's view that economic growth could hit a three-year
high this year.              
    The Taiwan dollar          softened T$0.033 to T$30.837 per 
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.