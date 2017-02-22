FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise tracking regional markets
February 22, 2017 / 4:34 AM / 6 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise tracking regional markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday,
tracking regional markets, to retest the key 9,800 level with
tech shares leading the gains.
    Asian stocks joined a record-setting session for global
markets as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe
and solid earnings on Wall Street.            
    The main TAIEX index         was up 0.2 percent at 9,787.81
as of 0404 GMT, after rising as much as 0.6 percent to 9,820.07
earlier in the session. It closed 0.1 percent higher in the
previous session.
    The electronics subindex         rose 0.2 percent, while the
financials subindex         lost 0.1 percent. 
    Some tech bellwethers were higher. Apple Inc         
suppliers Pegatron Corp           was up nearly 2 percent while
Largan Precision Co Ltd           was 3.5 percent higher.
Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd          
was down 0.5 percent.  
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.031 to T$30.762 per 
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

