Taiwan stocks rise tracking regional markets

TAIPEI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, tracking regional markets, to retest the key 9,800 level with tech shares leading the gains. Asian stocks joined a record-setting session for global markets as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall Street. The main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 9,787.81 as of 0404 GMT, after rising as much as 0.6 percent to 9,820.07 earlier in the session. It closed 0.1 percent higher in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent. Some tech bellwethers were higher. Apple Inc suppliers Pegatron Corp was up nearly 2 percent while Largan Precision Co Ltd was 3.5 percent higher. Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd was down 0.5 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.031 to T$30.762 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)