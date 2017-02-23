FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Taiwan stocks edge lower, tracking regional markets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 6 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge lower, tracking regional markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged lower on
Thursday, tracking weak regional stocks after the U.S. Federal
Reserve minutes indicated caution on further interest rate
hikes. 
    The main TAIEX index         fell 0.1 percent to 9,773.62
points, as of 0326 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent on
Wednesday.
    The financials subindex         lost 0.4 percent, but the
electronics subindex         rose 0.1 percent.
    Among actively traded shares, display maker AU Optronics
          was down 0.8 percent. 
    Taiwan will issue industrial output data for January after
the market closes. The output tracks the island's export
activity closely, and its rise in December marked the fifth
straight month of year-on-year growth.             
    The Taiwan dollar          softened T$0.006 to T$30.785 per
U.S. dollar.     

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.