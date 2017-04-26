FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks edge up on Wall Street gains, foreign buying
April 26, 2017 / 3:48 AM / 4 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge up on Wall Street gains, foreign buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, April 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks extended gains on
Wednesday, a day after posting their best single-day percentage
jump in nearly three weeks, while the local currency soared to
its highest in over two-and-a-half years. 
    Retail investors were piling in on the back of recent net
buying by foreign investors, while an overnight rally on Wall
Street added to the optimism.                         
    As of 0320 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was up 0.1
percent at 9,846.66, after closing up 1.3 percent in the
previous session, its steepest surge since early April.
    The electronics subindex         climbed as much as 0.4
percent, while the financials subindex         dropped up to 0.3
percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.134 to T$30.018 per
U.S. dollar, though it appreciated as much as to T$29.988 in
morning trade. 
    The local dollar is at its strongest level against the
greenback since September 2014. 
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

