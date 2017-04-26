Taiwan stocks edge up on Wall Street gains, foreign buying

TAIPEI, April 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks extended gains on Wednesday, a day after posting their best single-day percentage jump in nearly three weeks, while the local currency soared to its highest in over two-and-a-half years. Retail investors were piling in on the back of recent net buying by foreign investors, while an overnight rally on Wall Street added to the optimism. As of 0320 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 9,846.66, after closing up 1.3 percent in the previous session, its steepest surge since early April. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex dropped up to 0.3 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.134 to T$30.018 per U.S. dollar, though it appreciated as much as to T$29.988 in morning trade. The local dollar is at its strongest level against the greenback since September 2014. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)