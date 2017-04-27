FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Taiwan stocks dip; Taiwan dollar pulls back from 2-1/2-year high
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2017 / 2:15 AM / 4 months ago

Taiwan stocks dip; Taiwan dollar pulls back from 2-1/2-year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, April 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday,
largely tracking Asian shares and ending the week's rally, while
the local currency pulled back from a two-and-a-half-year
intraday high hit in the previous session.
    Asian shares dipped after a U.S. tax plan failed to inspire
investors, though sentiment was still supported by global growth
prospects and receding worries about European political risks.
              
    The main TAIEX index         fell 0.14 percent to 9,842.22
as of 0157 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. 
    The automobile subindex         led the losses, falling 0.71
percent, while the financial subindex         was down 0.3
percent.  
    Among actively traded shares, Sinopac Financial Holdings Co
Ltd          , which has subsidiaries in banking, securities and
leasing, fell 0.75 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          strengthened T$0.016 to stand at
T$30.135 to the U.S. dollar from Wednesday's closing.

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.