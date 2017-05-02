FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise as TSMC, Hon Hai jump; index on track to hit 10,000-mark
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2017 / 2:03 AM / 4 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise as TSMC, Hon Hai jump; index on track to hit 10,000-mark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) leading heavyweights higher as sentiment was boosted by rising optimism over the prospects of the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea.

As of 0122 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.7 percent to 9,942.14, on track towards the 10,000-point milestone, which would be its highest intraday level in two years.

The electronics subindex rose 1.0 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.8 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, jumped 2 percent.

Hon Hai Precision, a major supplier of Apple Inc iPhones, rose 1 percent. The company is planning a "capital-intensive" investment in the United States, Chairman Terry Gou said on Friday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.133 to T$30.085 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.