TAIPEI May 3 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday,
tracking other regional bourses higher, with Apple Inc suppliers
including TSMC shrugging off a surprise dip in sales for the
iPhone maker.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the
world's top contract chipmaker and a major Apple
supplier, climbed 0.5 percent.
Hon Hai Precision Industry, another major
supplier, added 0.5 percent.
Apple reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for its
second quarter on Tuesday, indicating that customers may have
held back purchases in anticipation of the 10th-anniversary
edition of the company's most important product later this year.
As of 0135 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.2
percent to 9,960.55, on track towards the 10,000-point
milestone, which would be its highest intraday level in two
years.
The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.075 to T$29.987 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)