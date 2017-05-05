TAIPEI, May 5 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday on profit-taking after a 9-session winning streak and as overseas markets turned cautious. The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,928.61 as of 0250 GMT, after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent. Losses were broad-based. Chemical products producer China Petrochemical Development Corp was off nearly 3 percent, Sinopac Financial Holdings was down 0.2 percent while display maker AU Optronics was down 0.8 percent. The index gained 3.5 percent in the last nine sessions. On Monday, Taiwan is due to issue its exports data for April, which are likely to show a seventh month of growth and, while the momentum may slow, it should signal that economic recovery remains on track. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.008 to T$30.148 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)