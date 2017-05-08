FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise with broader Asia; semiconductors, electronics up
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 3:35 AM / 3 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise with broader Asia; semiconductors, electronics up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, May 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, in
line with broader Asia, as investors breathed a sigh of relief
after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential
election.  
    The main TAIEX index         rose 0.1 percent to 9,910.32
points as of 0301 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent on Friday.
    The semiconductor subindex         was up 0.9 percent and
the electronic subindex         gained 0.4 percent. 
    However, the transportation index         lost 0.5 percent,
while the construction index         slipped 0.2 percent.
    Among actively traded shares, Catcher Tech          , an
electronic component manufacturing company, rose 2.7 percent.  
    The Taiwan dollar          strengthened T$0.039 to T$30.143
against the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

