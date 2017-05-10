Taiwan stocks rise, but shy of last session's 10,000 level

TAIPEI, May 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, but was shy of a key 10,000 level breached in the previous session, their first in two years. Asian shares edged up for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as investors focused on strong corporate earnings, with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.2 percent. The main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent to 9,938.45 points as of 0420 GMT, after closing down 0.2 percent on Tuesday. The semiconductor subindex gained 0.5 percent, while the electronic subindex added 0.4 percent. The financial subindex was down 0.1 percent. Among actively traded shares, consumer electronics company HTC Corp rose 9.7 percent, helped by better-than-expected gross margin, despite posting a quarterly net loss. The Taiwan dollar strengthened T$0.006 to T$30.252 against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)