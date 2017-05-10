FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise, but shy of last session's 10,000 level
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 4:53 AM / 3 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise, but shy of last session's 10,000 level

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, May 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday,
tracking broader Asia, but was shy of a key 10,000 level
breached in the previous session, their first in two years. 
    Asian shares edged up for a third consecutive day on
Wednesday as investors focused on strong corporate earnings,
with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                adding 0.2 percent.                
    The main TAIEX index         rose 0.2 percent to 9,938.45
points as of 0420 GMT,  after closing down 0.2 percent on
Tuesday.
    The semiconductor subindex         gained 0.5 percent, while
the electronic subindex         added 0.4 percent. 
    The financial subindex         was down 0.1 percent.   
    Among actively traded shares, consumer electronics company
HTC Corp           rose 9.7 percent, helped by
better-than-expected gross margin, despite posting a quarterly
net loss.   
    The Taiwan dollar          strengthened T$0.006 to T$30.252
against the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.