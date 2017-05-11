FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2017 / 2:58 AM / 3 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise, retest key 10,000 level

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday
led by gains in shares of semiconductor and plastics makers,
with the index hitting a key 10,000 points level touched
intraday earlier this week. 
    The market was also lifted by MSCI's global stocks benchmark
                that hit a record closing high as strength in
oil prices buoyed energy stocks globally.             
    As of 0250 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was up 0.39
percent at 10,007.16, after closing 0.5 percent higher on
Wednesday.
    The semiconductor subindex         was up 0.74 percent,
while the plastics subindex         rose 0.79 percent.  
    Among actively traded shares, Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co          , the world's largest contract
chipmaker and major Apple Inc          supplier, was up 0.73
percent despite posting a 14.9 percent fall in April sales.
                   
    The Taiwan dollar          strengthened T$0.050 to stand at
T$30.216 to the U.S. dollar.
    On Tuesday, Taiwan stocks broke above the key 10,000 level
for the first time in two years as retail investors piled in
behind foreign ones to snap up shares.             


 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

