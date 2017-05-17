FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall in line with overseas markets
May 17, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 3 months ago

Taiwan stocks fall in line with overseas markets

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, May 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday,
in line with weakness in overseas markets on concerns over
continued turmoil in U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration.
    U.S. share futures and the dollar slipped in early Asian 
trade after reports that Trump asked then-FBI Director James 
Comey to end a probe into his former security adviser.
    The reports raised questions over whether obstruction of
justice charges could be laid against Trump, weakening
confidence in the U.S. president's ability to push through an
aggressive stimulus programme that investors had been banking on
since his election last November.             
    As of 0244 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was down 0.4
percent at 9,988.98, after closing 0.1 percent lower in the
previous session.
    The electronics subindex         sank 0.4 percent, while the
financials subindex         lost 0.2 percent. 
    Among actively traded shares, display maker Innolux
          was off 1.5 percent, while financial group CTBC
Financial Holding           was down 0.5 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          softened T$0.001 to T$30.116 per 
U.S. dollar. 

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

