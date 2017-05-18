FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Taiwan stocks fall on overseas concerns; Apple suppliers down
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2017 / 3:51 AM / 3 months ago

Taiwan stocks fall on overseas concerns; Apple suppliers down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, May 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday
following losses in overseas markets on concerns over what the
turmoil in the White House could mean for the U.S. presidency.
    Uncertainty is mounting over U.S. President Donald Trump's
future following reports that he tried to interfere with a
federal investigation in the United States.             
    Some Apple Inc          suppliers were also hit after
Qualcomm Inc          filed a lawsuit against them as the legal
battle between the U.S. chipmaker and the iPhone maker
intensifies.
    As of 0328 GMT, the main TAIEX index         fell 0.6
percent to 9,957.14, after closing down 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
    The electronics subindex         sank 0.5 percent, while the
financials subindex         lost 0.9 percent.
    Qualcomm's suit was against Foxconn, formally known as Hon
Hai Precision          , Pegatron Corp          , Wistron Corp
          and Compal Electronics Inc          .
    Qualcomm said in its complaint that Apple had advised the
contract manufacturers to withhold royalty payments and agreed
to indemnify them against any damages resulting from the breach
of their agreements with Qualcomm.             
    All four Taiwanese suppliers opened down in early trade, but
Compal reversed its loss to trade 1.7 percent higher near
midday.
    Hon Hai was off 1.5 percent, Pegatron was down 1.9 percent
and Wistron was 0.2 percent lower.
    The Taiwan dollar          softened T$0.08 to T$30.220 per
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.