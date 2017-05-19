FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking; Trump worries weigh on market
May 19, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 3 months ago

Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking; Trump worries weigh on market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, May 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as
investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties
surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried
to influence a federal investigation. 
    Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the
first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced
back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight
months.             
    The choppiness came following the appointment of former FBI
chief Robert Mueller to investigate alleged Russian interference
in the presidential election and possible collusion between
Trump's campaign and Moscow.             
    The main TAIEX index         was down 0.1 percent at
9,959.13 as of 0141 GMT, after closing 0.4 percent lower in the
previous session.
    The electronics subindex         was flat, while the 
financials subindex         dropped 0.3 percent. 
    Big-cap electronics companies Hon Hai Precision          
and TSMC           were both down. 
    The Taiwan dollar          softened T$0.043 to T$30.268 per 
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

