Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking; Trump worries weigh on market

TAIPEI, May 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former FBI chief Robert Mueller to investigate alleged Russian interference in the presidential election and possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow. The main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 9,959.13 as of 0141 GMT, after closing 0.4 percent lower in the previous session. The electronics subindex was flat, while the financials subindex dropped 0.3 percent. Big-cap electronics companies Hon Hai Precision and TSMC were both down. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.043 to T$30.268 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)